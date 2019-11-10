Plane crashes as gender reveal stunt goes awry

TEXAS (KHON2) — It was an elaborate gender reveal stunt that went wrong.

The National Transportation Safety Board released the report on Friday, November 8, of an accident that happened on September 7 in Turkey, Texas.

According to the NTSB, the pilot of the air tractor was flying at a low altitude as a part of an elaborate gender reveal, where 350 gallons of pink water was supposed to be dumped.

The pilot, who the NTSB later identified as 49-year-old Raj Horan of Plainview, says that the airplane “got too slow,” stalled, and crashed.

(Turkey Volunteer Fire Department and EMS)

The pilot also adds that there were no mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have prevented normal operation.

In the NTSB report, the Federal Aviation Administration inspector reported that “the accident occurred during a low pass for a gender reveal celebration.”

It was also added that there were two people on the plane, even though the plane was only meant for one.

(Turkey Volunteer Fire Department and EMS)

The plane sustained major damage, specifically to the main body of the plane, the right-wing, and the tail.

According to the Turkey Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, the two people on the plane survived. The NTSB reported that the passenger suffered only minor injuries and that the pilot was not injured.