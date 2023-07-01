ANDREWS, N.C. (WSPA) – A plane carrying comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias ran off of the runway Friday afternoon at a North Carolina airport.

Iglesias’ private plane was attempting to land at Western Carolina Regional Airport around 1 p.m. when it skidded off the runway.

The Gulfstream IV jet ended up in the grass around 600 feet past the end of the runway.

Gabriel Iglesias arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Magic Mike XXL” at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday, June 25, 2015. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The comedian posted a video of the scene to social media which appeared to show the plane in a grassy field. Marks in the ground, where the aircraft skidded through the grass, were also visible.

“Everyone is ok but shaken up,” Iglesias said in his Twitter post. “Happy to be alive.”

No injuries were reported.

Iglesias was headed to the Harrah’s Cherokee Resort in Cherokee, North Carolina, for the next stop on his “Don’t Worry Be Fluffly” stand-up comedy tour.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the FAA and NTSB have launched an investigation into the incident.