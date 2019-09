Forget stuffed crust pizza.

Pizza Hut has come up with something even more absurdly indulgent.

It’s called the “Cheez-It Pizza”.

Each order includes four baked jumbo squares, a crust infused with the sharp cheddar flavor of Cheez-Its and stuffed with either just cheese or cheese and pepperoni.

They’re served with a marinara dipping sauce.

The Cheez-It Pizza is available nationwide for a limited time.