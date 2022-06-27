(AP) — Pig races remain a popular and enduring attraction at state fairs in the U.S, including at the New Jersey State Fair Meadowlands, which opened Thursday.

Wayne Rosaire brought the pig races to the New Jersey fair more than 40 years ago after moving to the U.S from Billericay, Essex, England.

His daughter Pamela Rosaire now runs the pig races, called Rosaire’s Royal Racers, traveling ten months a year visiting fairs up and down the east coast of the U.S., from Florida to Vermont.

Fifteen pigs run around a 180-foot track in three separate races. Rosaire or her husband rewards the winning pig in each race with a cream-filled cookie.

Rosaire picks people from the audience to be a cheerleader for a specific pig. If that pig wins, the audience member gets a poster or other pig souvenirs.

The pigs are racing at the State Fair Meadowlands through July 15.