HONOLULU (KHON2) — President Joe Biden has proclaimed July 27, 2022, as National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day. It’s a day to reflect on the strength and sacrifices of millions of Korean War Veterans, including those who gave their all between 1950 and 1953.

“During my recent visit to the Republic of Korea, I paid tribute to those Korean troops who fought and sacrificed shoulder‑to-shoulder with Americans, along with our United Nations counterparts, to defend their country,” Biden said in his proclamation.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Today, the United States honors the service members whose courage and sacrifice helped forge the armistice, the alliance that has endured for nearly 70 years.

In June 1950, the U.S. joined the Republic of Korea in its fight against the communist regime in North Korea and eventually the People’s Republic of China. Soldiers faced enormous challenges, including extreme heat and cold while fighting in the mountains and in rice paddies. Thousands were held in brutal captivity.

1950: Students outside the Yu Ying Academy, Peking (Beijing) clamouring to sign enlistment papers for the Korean war. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Women with placards demonstrating against the Korean War, as part of the Communist Peace Demonstration held at Marble Arch London. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Members of the 55 Independent Squadron wait to board the Empire Windrush at Southampton, to fight in the Korean War. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

A dramatic shot of 155mm Howitzer fire during night action in the Korean War. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

An American soldier relaxes by taking a footbath in a spare helmet whilst reading a magazine, during the Korean War. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

An American soldier from South Carolina reports from a field post ‘somewhere in Korea’, where the Southern Koreans and forces of the United States are battling against the Communists from the North. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

United States Army Chief of Staff General Collins studying a map of the front line during the battle for Korea, with Lieutenant General Walker, Brigadier General Farrell and Korean Brigadier General Paik. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

American self-propelled artillery of the US army, firing in support of infantry during the Korean War, March 1952. The guns are 155mm ‘Long Tom’ field guns mounted on M40 vehicles. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Picture dated 07 March 1951 showing Korean civilians taking refuge in the mountain to flee war. – United States supported South Korea during the 1950-1953 Korean war which ended with an armistice temporarily and the deployment of 37.000 US forces in South Korea. North Korean troops invaded South Korea on 25 June 1950, starting three year conflict which killed two million people. (Photo by – / various sources / AFP) / France ONLY (Photo by -/INTERNATIONAL NEWS PHOTOS (INP)/AFP via Getty Images)

An american soldier shaves his face during the Korean War on september 11, 1950. / AFP PHOTO / INTERCONTINENTALE / – (Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)

North Korean prisoners-of-war, captured on the retreat from Yongsan in Seoul, South Korea, watched by their American captors during the Korean War, 12th September 1950. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

A picture dated May 23, 1951 shows a Korean orphan little girl crying in the arms of US lieutenant William Doernbach during Korean War. Doernabach had found her abandoned in her village in winter and left her in care to an orphanage from where the little girl escaped to go back to her saviour. AFP PHOTO / PROU (Photo credit should read PROU/AFP via Getty Images)

Two North Korean brothers who had fled their war-torn country by hiding in the forest, long-haired and dressed as women, tell their story to Charles Mount, a young American colonel on June 25 1951. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)

A US soldier from the UN forces displays a portrait of North Korean Prime Ministre Kim Il-sung found on June 14, 1952 at Koje prison camp. Chinese and North Korean prisoners of war were detained in Koje Island until they rioted in May 1952 and were moved to other prison facilities. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)

An abandoned girl shown in file photo dated 26 September 1950 crying in the streets of Inchon, South Korea during the the Korean War 1950-1953. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Protesting Chinese and North Korean prisoners display portraits of communist leaders Stalin, Mao Tse-Tung and Kim il-Sung on March 09, 1952 at Koje prison camp. Chinese and North Korean prisoners of war were detained in Koje Island until they rioted in May 1952 and were moved to other prison facilities. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)

circa 1950: A team of commandos prepare to blow up a railway line behind enemy lines during the Korean War. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Members of the French Battalion of volunteer soldiers watch a performance by a French-Canadian entertainment unit during the Korean War, 1953. They are part of the United Nations fighting force in Korea. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

A South Korean gun crew preparing to fire a 105 mm Howitzer in support of the 1st Korean Infantry Division, during the Korean War, 12th August 1950. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

A Korean civilian carries his father on his back as they cross the Han river 30 January 1951. Despite the counter offensive launched by UN troops to stop the Chinese and North Korean troops, Korean civilians continue to flee the northern Korean region. (Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)

Unlocated picture taken 18 January 1951, shows Korean refugees fleeing to the south, as they are passing by frozen rice fields. (Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)

A picture taken circa April 15, 1951 in Korea shows US troops landing by parachute. United States supported South Korea during the 1950-1953 Korean war which ended with an armistice temporarily and the deployment of 37.000 US forces in South Korea. B/W ONLY photo non datée prise en Corée, de troupes américaines parchutées. Les Etats-Unis ont soutenu la Corée du Sud pendant la guerre de 1950-1953 qui s’est terminée par un fragile armistice et le déploiement de 37 000 soldats américains dans le sud de la péninsule. (Photo credit should read STAFF/AFP via Getty Images)

circa 1952: North Korean prisoners of war are transported by jeep, guarded by US Marines, during mopping-up operations around the Kimpo Airfield. The prisoner in the jeep is Air Force Major Kim Chin Soo. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

3rd May 1951: Men of the 187th US Regimental Combat Team prepare to take a ridge position somewhere in Korea. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

1952: Frostbitten soldiers of the US 1st Marine Division and 7th Infantry Division during the Korean War. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

11th April 1952: US Marines duck for cover in a bunker in Korea as an 82mm shell explodes during the Korean War. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

16th November 1950: Men of the Argyle and Sutherland Highlanders take cover as they advance into the town of Chonju on the British front in North Korea during the Korean War. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

circa 1950: An American soldier sleeps on his ammunition in the Mason area during the Korean war. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

March 1952: Australian soldiers parade past Sydney Town Hall on their way to the Korean War. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

circa 1950: American troops resting on a Korean battlefield. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

8th December 1950: Turkish UN troops search captured Chinese troops for weapons during the Korean War. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

1950: Marines carry a wounded comrade through snow to a cleared airstrip for evacuation during the Korean War. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

June 1951: Men of the 3rd Battalion Royal Australian Regiment crowded onto a Centurion tank after crossing an American-built pontoon bridge across the Injim River in Korea. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

29th March 1958: Korean girls present a member of the Chinese People’s Volunteer Army with a bouquet of flowers prior to the mass withdrawal of Chinese troops from North Korea. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

19th June 1951: An American Marine searching a captured Chinese Communist in Korea. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

August 1950: Two American soldiers operating a 3.5 inch rocket-launcher somewhere on the front line during the Korean War. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

December 1950: University volunteers are given a rousing send off by fellow students as they leave Peking for the Korean War. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

17th March 1954: American soldiers leaping from an armoured personnel carrier during exercises in Korea. (Photo by Three Lions/Getty Images)

19th June 1951: Korean refugees fleeing from the war. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

11th August 1953: An exchange of prisoners between the United Nations and the Communists at Panmunjom, Korea. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

Battle-weary American troops withdraw from Yong San in Korea. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

US Marines in a trench in Korea during the Korean War. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

An American soldier taking a communist prisoner during the Korean war. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

circa 1950: An elderly woman and her grandchild wander among the debris of their wrecked home in the aftermath of an air raid by U.S. planes over Pyongyang, the Communist capital of North Korea. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

A US Marine feeds an orphan kitten found after a heavy mortar barrage near ‘Bunker Hill’ during the Korean War. (Photo by Sgt Martin Riley/Getty Images)

US Air Force B-29 Superfortresses dropping bombs on a strategic target during the Korean War. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Suspected Communists captured near the lines are brought in for questioning, and later released during the Korean War. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

North Korean leader Kim Il-sung (1912 – 1994) signs the Korean Armistice Agreement at Pyongyang, North Korea, assisted by General Nam Il (1915 – 1976, right), 1953. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

2nd August 1953: Brigadier Jean Allard, Commanding Officer of the Canadian Brigade breaks the news of a truce in the Korean war to Colonel K L Campbell, Commander of the 3rd battalion of the RCRS. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

Over 36,000 of American service members were killed, along with more than 7,000 Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army soldiers that fought with the U.S. Armed Forces. After three years of violent combat, an armistice was signed.

Those who survived returned home with wounds of war, both visible and invisible. There are thousands who remain unaccounted for to this day.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

“The First Lady and I are committed to fully accounting for all of our Prisoners of War and Missing in Action,” said Biden, “and fulfilling our sacred obligation to care for our veterans and their families, caregivers, and survivors, making sure they receive the benefits and services they have earned.”