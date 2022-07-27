HONOLULU (KHON2) — President Joe Biden has proclaimed July 27, 2022, as National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day. It’s a day to reflect on the strength and sacrifices of millions of Korean War Veterans, including those who gave their all between 1950 and 1953.
“During my recent visit to the Republic of Korea, I paid tribute to those Korean troops who fought and sacrificed shoulder‑to-shoulder with Americans, along with our United Nations counterparts, to defend their country,” Biden said in his proclamation.
Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You
Today, the United States honors the service members whose courage and sacrifice helped forge the armistice, the alliance that has endured for nearly 70 years.
In June 1950, the U.S. joined the Republic of Korea in its fight against the communist regime in North Korea and eventually the People’s Republic of China. Soldiers faced enormous challenges, including extreme heat and cold while fighting in the mountains and in rice paddies. Thousands were held in brutal captivity.
Over 36,000 of American service members were killed, along with more than 7,000 Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army soldiers that fought with the U.S. Armed Forces. After three years of violent combat, an armistice was signed.
Those who survived returned home with wounds of war, both visible and invisible. There are thousands who remain unaccounted for to this day.
Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page
“The First Lady and I are committed to fully accounting for all of our Prisoners of War and Missing in Action,” said Biden, “and fulfilling our sacred obligation to care for our veterans and their families, caregivers, and survivors, making sure they receive the benefits and services they have earned.”