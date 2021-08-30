Photos: Hurricane Ida damage

  • A collapsed historical building is seen on S. Rampart St. in New Orleans, La., early Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP)
  • A Louisiana National Guard truck drives past the Joy Theatre on Canal Street in New Orleans, Louisiana, on August 30, 2021 after Hurricane Ida made landfall. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
  • The remains of the Buddy Bolden mural on the wall of The Little Gem Saloon are seen on S. Rampart St. in New Orleans, La., early Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP)
  • The Caesars Superdome is shown in New Orleans, La., early Monday. (Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP)
  • New Orleans Police detective Alexander Reiter, looks over debris from a building that collapsed during Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Hurricane Ida knocked out power to all of New Orleans and inundated coastal Louisiana communities on a deadly path through the Gulf Coast that is still unfolding and promises more destruction. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Montegut fire chief Toby Henry walks back to his fire truck in the rain as firefighters cut through trees on the road in Bourg, Louisiana as Hurricane Ida passes on August 29, 2021(Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)
  • New Orleans police look through debris after a building collapsed from the effects of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. Hurricane Ida knocked out power to all of New Orleans and inundated coastal Louisiana communities on a deadly path through the Gulf Coast that is still unfolding and promises more destruction. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • Hotel staff brace a door to keep it from opening in high winds after the hotel lost power in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Montegut and Bourg firefighters cut through trees on the road in Bourg, Louisiana as Hurricane Ida passes on August 29, 2021. (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)
  • A blown down sign lies on the street along Bourbon Street in the French Quarter after Hurricane Ida knocked out power to the city, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. Some businesses, hotels and homes are running on back up generators. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • Bourg fire chief TJ Pellegrin asks a couple if they are okay after Hurricane Ida passed in Bourg, Louisiana. (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Police look through debris after a building collapsed from the effects of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. Hurricane Ida knocked out power to all of New Orleans and inundated coastal Louisiana communities on a deadly path through the Gulf Coast that is still unfolding and promises more destruction. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club, where he rode out the storm, after Hurricane Ida that knocked out power in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Vehicles are damaged after the front of a building collapsed during Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
  • Downtown buildings are lit by backup generators after Hurricane Ida knocked out power to the city, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • An abandoned vehicle is half submerged in a ditch next to a near flooded highway as the outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
  • A section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quarter by Hurricane Ida winds blocks an intersection, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • A section of a building's roof is seen after being blown off during rain and winds in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana on August 29, 2021 during Hurricane Ida. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida knocked out power to all of New Orleans and inundated coastal Louisiana communities on a deadly path through the Gulf Coast that was still unfolding Monday, promising more destruction.

The heavy rain and storm surge has already had a catastrophic impact along the southeast coast of Louisiana, and life-threatening floods along rivers was continuing well inland as torrential rain kept falling, forecast to dump as much as two feet in places as Ida’s center moved over Mississippi.

Ida made landfall on the same day 16 years earlier that Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi, and its 150 mph (230 kph) winds tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland. It was already blamed for on death, someone hit by a falling tree in Prairieville, outside Baton Rouge, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Sunday.

The power outage in New Orleans, meanwhile, heightened the city’s vulnerability to flooding and left hundreds of thousands of people without air conditioning and refrigeration in sweltering summer heat.

The 911 system in Orleans Parish also experienced technical difficulties early Monday. Anyone needing emergency assistance was urged to go to their nearest fire station or approach their nearest officer, the New Orleans Emergency Communications Center tweeted.

Ida finally became a tropical storm again 16 hours after making landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane. Its top sustained wind were 60 mph (97 kph) early Monday, and forecasters said it would rapidly weaken throughout the morning while still dumping torrential rain over a large area. The storm was centered about 95 miles (155 kilometers) south-southwest of Jackson, Mississippi, moving north at 8 mph (13 kmh).

As Ida made landfall Sunday, the rising ocean swamped the barrier island of Grand Isle and roofs on buildings around Port Fourchon blew off. The hurricane then churned through the far southern Louisiana wetlands, threatening the more than 2 million people living in and around New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

In Baton Rouge, 27-year-old Robert Owens watched the sky in his neighborhood light up as transformers blew up all around him.

“Never in my life have I encountered something this major,” he said as giant gusts rattled his home’s windows.

Significant flooding was reported late Sunday night in LaPlace, a community adjacent to Lake Pontchartrain, meteorologists in New Orleans said. Many people took to social media, pleading for boat rescues as the water rose.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

