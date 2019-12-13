Peter Frates, known for ice bucket challenge, laid to rest

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — A man has told police that he may be a Detroit boy reported missing by his mother at a suburban shopping mall a quarter-century ago.

The man, whose name has not been released, told police in the suburb of Livonia that he believes he is D’Wan Sims, whose mother said she last saw him Dec. 11, 1994, at Wonderland Mall, WDIV-TV reported.