Pet owners are reminded to follow these safety tips for Fourth of July

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Independence Day this year may be one of the most celebrated in recent memory after more than a year of isolation.

With limited firework displays scheduled across the islands, pet owners are encouraged to familiarize themselves with these safety tips provided by Best Friends Animal Society.

“It’s fairly simple to make your home a tranquil place for your pets on July 4th,” said Erin Katribe, veterinarian and medical director of Best Friends Animal Society. “The last thing you want is an emergency over a holiday, when many veterinary clinics are closed or open only for limited hours.”

If your pets get severely anxious, plan ahead by discussing pharmaceutical options with your vet. Several medications to treat anxiety in pets are available.

“It’s important to do this based on your pet’s weight, age, and health issues, so make sure to get the proper prescription and dosage from your veterinarian,” Katribe said. “Milder anxiety can be helped with supplements, such as those containing tryptophan, or a Thundershirt, which swaddles your pet and comforts them.”

Pet first aid kits can also help treat minor injuries such as scrapes or cuts. More serious situations such as puncture wounds, burns, eye injuries, or heat stroke require consulting with a veterinarian immediately.

“If veterinary care is warranted, start by contacting your veterinarian’s office, if they are open. Call ahead to see if they can take your pet for an emergency exam. If not, you may need to go to a 24/7 emergency facility, which your vet can refer you to. I recommend that all pet owners find out the contact information of their local emergency clinic ahead of time, so that it’s quickly within reach in those unexpected moments,” Katribe said.

Follow these additional tips to keep your pets as safe as possible during the holiday: