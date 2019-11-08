Pet expenses are clawing their way up

FILE – This Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows a Shetland sheepdog at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York. A study published Thursday, June 6, 2019 in the journal Scientific Reports, suggests that dogs owners experiencing long bouts of stress can actually transfer the stress to their dogs like a contagious […]

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Spending on your furry friend is clawing up higher in recent years, a study shows.

MagnifyMoney, a LendingTree company, looked data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Survey of Consumer Finances to see just how much the price is surging up.

The research shows that the total amount that Americans spend on their pets has increased by 50 percent from 2013 to 2019, which rose from $57.8 billion to $87 billion.

It’s gone even higher than the money spent on other essentials like food and medicine.

Here’s the increase some of these items from 2013 to 2018:

Fresh fruit and vegetables – 14%

Personal care products and services – 26%

Water and other public services – 21%

Medical drugs – 3%

The average amount spent on pets increased by 44 percent per household from $460 in 2013 to $662 in 2018.

Midwesterners seem to have spent the most during the 2013 to 2018 time period, racking up expenses 66 percent.