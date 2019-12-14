Pepsi, but make it coffee

National
(Courtesy of Pepsi Co.)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Good news for coffee fans, your caffeine fix is about to get even sweeter.

Pepsi will premiere its latest liquid creation: Pepsi cafe. It’s the brand’s signature soda blended with the taste of rich coffee.

It will feature two flavors, original and vanilla.

The coffee-infused drink contains nearly twice the amount of caffeine as regular Pepsi. Both flavors come in 12 ounce slim cans for a convenient afternoon pick-me-up.

You can find them at all major retailers nationwide starting April 2020.

