HONOLULU (KHON2) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a portrait of the late Congresswoman Patsy Mink, who was the first woman of color elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Mink is considered the “Mother of Title IX” and her portrait unveiling comes on the 50th anniversary of Title IX being signed into law.

“It is my honor to welcome all of you to celebrate Congresswoman Patsy Takemoto Mink, a trailblazing elected official, a legendary champion of equality, and our beloved colleague and friend,” said Pelosi.

The 50-year-old Title IX law is best known for its role in gender equity in athletics and preventing sexual harassment on campuses.

It was signed into law by President Richard Nixon on June 23, 1972, after being shepherded through Congress in part by Congresswoman Mink.

The law forbids discrimination based on sex in education, and despite its age remains a vital piece in the ongoing push for equality, including in the LGBTQ community.

The Biden administration proposed a dramatic overhaul of campus sexual assault rules on Thursday, acting to expand protections for LGBTQ students, bolster the rights of victims and widen colleges’ responsibilities in addressing sexual misconduct.

The proposal is intended to replace a set of controversial rules issued during the Trump administration by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Gwendolyn Mink, daughter of the late Congresswoman spoke at the unveiling saying: “My mother did not do her work to be honored for it. She did it because she thought it was right.”

Adding, “Defending Title IX, arguably the most transformative governmental policy affecting women since suffrage, my mother was on the winning side, along with legions of feminist activists and millions of girls and women.”

Billie Jean King, a champion of gender equality for more than a half-century, who won 39 Grand Slam tennis titles and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom also honored Mink, saying, “She understood exclusion firsthand. We can never understand inclusion until we’ve been excluded.”

The portrait unveiled in Statuary Hall Thursday is part of the ‘firsts’ series, which began in 2004, honoring Members of Congress whose service changed the institution in historic ways, including by ‘making the House more diverse and representative of the American people.’