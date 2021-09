HONOLULU (KHON2) — Also heading to space with the crew, an ukulele.

It’s among the payload being brought onto Inspiration4. The instrument made by Martin Guitar will be played by Chris Sembroski.

Other items include the first-ever minted “Non Fungible Token” Song named “Time In Disguise” by Grammy Award-Winning band Kings of Leon 66 Pounds of Hops that will later be brewed by Samuel Adams when it returns.