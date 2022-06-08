(AP) — The parents of 10-year-old Lexi Rubio, who was killed in her classroom in Uvalde, Texas when a gunman opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle, delivered heart-wrenching testimony to lawmakers Thursday about the day “she was taken” from them.

Speaking remotely from Uvalde via video, Felix and Kimberly Rubio recounted finding out about their daughter’s death after leaving Lexi’s school awards ceremony on the morning of May 24.

“I left my daughter at that school and that decision will haunt me the rest of my life,” Rubio told the House Oversight Committee, fighting through tears.

Nineteen children and two teachers died that Tuesday when an 18-year-old gunman massacred the school.

“We understand that for some reason, to some people, to people with money, to people who fund political campaigns, guns are more important than children,” Rubio told the committee. “So at this moment, we ask for progress.”

Rubio called on lawmakers to ban assault rifles and high-capacity magazines and raise the legal age to purchase these weapons from 18 to 21 years.

She is also urging action on red flag laws, stronger background checks and a repeal of gun manufacturers’ liability immunity.

“Somewhere out there there is a mom listening to our testimony thinking I can’t even imagine their pain, not knowing that our reality will one day be hers unless we act now,” Rubio said.