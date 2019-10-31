Out now: Apple’s AirPods Pro; newer and pricier

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of Apple’s most popular products just got an upgrade.

Wednesday, October 30, marked the release of Apple’s AirPods Pro, which comes with a new design, new features, and a higher price.

According to Apple, the AirPods Pro has an Adaptive EQ, which will automatically tune music for consistent listening. The new version also includes noise cancellation and the ability to hear one’s surroundings.

The company says that the user will have to press and hold the force sensor on the stem of the earpiece to jump between “Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode, which lets outside sound in, and allows things to sound and feel natural when you’re talking to people nearby.”

The new version of the AirPods can be charged wirelessly and will have over 24 hours of listening time with multiple charges in the Airpods Pro’s casing, four and a half hours of listening time with a one time charge, and only one hour of listening time with a five-minute charge.

Despite its new features, consumers have been more curious about its new design.

The design now includes the usage of silicone earpads, which come in small, medium, and larges sizes that users are able to choose from. The AirPods Pro’s casing is now in a rectangular shape as opposed to the square dimensions of the original AirPods. The new AirPods will also be sweat and water-resistant.

Like the AirPods, the AirPods Pro will be able to connect to a user’s iPhone and iWatch. The set will also enable users to share audio between two sets of AirPods with Audio Sharing.

The AirPods Pro works with iPhone 8 or later and iPod touch (7th generation) with the latest version of iOS; and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation or later), 11-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad Air (3rd generation), and iPad mini (5th generation) with the latest version of iPadOS.

The AirPods Pro costs $249 and includes a free personalized engraving on its wireless charging case.