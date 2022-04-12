(AP) — An orphaned and emaciated mountain lion cub spotted by hikers in the San Francisco area was brought to the Oakland Zoo, where veterinarians have named her “Rose” and are trying to nurse her back to health.

An initial exam indicated that Rose had not eaten in weeks, the zoo said in a statement Tuesday.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

The cub, estimated to be about five months old, weighs just 8.8 pounds. The average female cub her age should weigh about 30 pounds.

Hikers first spotted Rose at the Thornewood Open Space Preserve in San Mateo County and reported the sighting to authorities who found the cub after a five-day search.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

After a day of treatment, veterinarians are guardedly optimistic about Rose’s recovery. She is receiving fluids and hydration intravenously and being bottle-fed small amounts of formula several times a day.