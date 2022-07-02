PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested on Friday after police say he ransacked a Portland Water Bureau office and threatened its employees with a pitchfork.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, 50-year-old Kevin Bailey used the pitchfork to break into the office off North Interstate Avenue and threatened two workers with it.

Police responded to the scene around 2:45 p.m. When they arrived, police surrounded the building and searched it with a K-9 unit, ultimately finding Bailey as well as the other damage he allegedly caused.

Windows were broken, offices ransacked, a ceiling panel damaged and two water bureau trucks were vandalized, police said. Photos show materials from shelves and cabinets thrown about and the two trucks’ cracked windshields.

The Portland Water Bureau office where police say the man broke in with a pitchfork and rummaged through the place. (Courtesy/PPB)

A water bureau truck with a broken windshield, July 1, 2022. (Courtesy/PPB)

Bailey, who was taken to the hospital for what police say was an unrelated medical condition, is facing several charges: