Online shopping sales spike during the holidays, but not everything will remain sold

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A lot of holiday shopping was done online.

A new report by MasterCard showed that e-commerce sales jumped more than 18 percent between November 1 and Christmas Eve, compared to the same time in 2018.

Despite 2019’s shorter holiday shopping season, sales rose 3.4 percent in 2019.

Cyber Monday also contributed to the jump in online sales, with shoppers spending $9.2 billion on online goods.

But not everything sold will remain sold.

Shipping giant UPS anticipates shipping a record amount of returns.

The delivery company said that it expects to process 1.9 million returned packages on January 2.

That’s a 26-percent increase from 2018’s holiday season.

January 2 is regarded as National Returns Day.

A survey by Oracle said that 77 percent of consumers are expected to return at least one of their gifts.

UPS said that the spike is due to the growing number of people shopping online this holiday season.