One-on-one with presidential hopeful Joe Biden

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Eyewitness News had team coverage of the Biden campaign’s stop to Lackawanna County.

Joe Biden covered a wide range of topics including the economy, COVID-19 pandemic, calls for defunding police departments and his upcoming debates with President Trump.

“He doesn’t listen to the science,” Biden said. “Wearing this mask, social distancing, making sure that you in fact invest in people, being able to open up safely, providing money for those small businesses and restaurants to be able to open in a way that they can provide security for the customers coming in.”

We also asked Biden if he’s ready to name his pick for vice president.

“The final deep dives have not been done. Background checks have not been finished so I can’t tell you that will be done,” said Biden.

And what about his upcoming debates with President Trump?

“I can hardly wait I can hardly wait to desk with him who refers to himself as a stable genius. I can hardly wait to debate him,” Biden said.

And the final topic: calls around the nation to defund police departments.

The presumptive democratic nominee said, “I oppose defunding and I have from the beginning have from the beginning. But I do call for significant changes in police conduct.”

