OLATHE, Kan. — Police are investigating Friday after three were injured in a shooting, including the suspect, at Olathe East High School.

There was a large police presence at the high school Friday, and people were asked to avoid the area. Students have since been released from the school building and reunited with their families.

The Olathe Police Department’s investigation is ongoing. The Lenexa Police Department is assisting, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

What we know about the shooting victims

The Olathe Police Department say a school resource officer and a male school administrator were shot and injured. The shooting occurred in an office area of the school at about 10:30 a.m.

The officer and administrator are in stable condition and expected to survive, according to Sgt. Joel Yeldell.

Officials later identified the school resource officer as Erik Clark. The administrator has not been identified yet.

Overland Park Regional Medical Center said they took in three adult male patients to their level 2 trauma center.

Two victims have been released from the hospital as of Friday afternoon. Hospital officials said one victim remains in critical condition.

What we know about the shooting suspect

The 18-year-old male student suspect was shot and injured and is in custody. Police said there is not active threat.

Yeldell said the student resource officer is the one that called in the shooting and disarmed the suspect.

Yeldell said they have not received reports of any students injured other than the suspect.

ATF special agents are on scene assisting in the investigation.

Inside the school

Emergency audio from Broadcastify provide details of the actions of the school resource officer.

A video taken by a student inside the high school shows an officer with a weapon near a door to the school.

Students share witness reports

Amid the chaos, approximately 2,000 Olathe East students went on lockdown in the building.

One student described people crying and a hectic scene. A freshman told her mother that students started running and screaming.

Superintendent’s Message

Olathe Superintendent Dr. Brent Yeager shared a message to students, staff and families Friday evening.

“The past few hours have brought to reality a situation that we have prepared for, but hoped we’d never have to face as an Olathe community,” Yeager said.

Following today's events at Olathe East, please take a moment to watch this video message from Superintendent @YeagerBrent. Thank you to our Olathe community for your support, understanding and care for one another today. We truly are an Olathe family. pic.twitter.com/ngJsBrL0AD — Olathe Public Schools (@olatheschools) March 4, 2022

In the Olathe Public Schools, along with our community, we are family. Now more than every we need to rally around one another and support each other during this difficult time,” Yeager said.

The school district said it will continue to have counseling support available for students and staff.

This is developing story, check back for more updates.