October 29 is the purr-fect time to celebrate National Cat Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — October 29 marks a celebration of cats — National Cat Day.

If you want to surround yourself with furry felines, head on down to the Hawaii Cat Cafe.

That’s where you can play with a variety of cats, or just relax with a cup of coffee. The best part? All these cats need a home.

The Hawaii Cat Cafe is located on Kapahulu Avenue, and they’re open seven days a week.

They also host special events such as yoga with cats and movie nights with cats. National Cat Day was founded in 2005 to raise awareness of cats in need of a good home and to encourage cat lovers to celebrate their feline friends.