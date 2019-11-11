November 10 in Entertainment History

This undated image released by Sesame Workshop shows 10-year-old Salia Woodbury, whose parents are in recovery, with “Sesame Street” character Karli. Sesame Workshop is addressing the issue of addiction. Data shows 5.7 million children under 11 live in households with a parent with substance use disorder. Karli had already been introduced as a puppet in foster care earlier this year but viewers now will understand why her mother had to go away for a while. (Flynn Larsen/Sesame Workshop via AP)

On Nov. 10, 1938, Kate Smith first sang Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America” on network radio.

In 1958, singers Sam Cooke and Lou Rawls were injured in an auto accident while on tour together. Their chauffeur was killed.

In 1969, “Sesame Street” made its debut on PBS.

Also in 1969, the album “Led Zeppelin 2” was certified gold.

In 1976, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers began their first major tour, opening for Kiss.

In 1989, the first Career Achievement Awards were given out by the Rhythm and Blues Foundation in Washington. LaVern Baker, Percy Sledge and Mary Wells were among the recipients.

In 1992, a judge found Axl Rose guilty of assault and property damage in connection with a riot at a 1991 Guns N’ Roses concert near St. Louis. Rose’s sentence was suspended, and he was put on probation. Rose also was ordered to pay $10,000 each to five charities.

Today’s Birthdays: Film composer Ennio Morricone (EHN’-yoh mor-ee-KOH’-nee) is 91. Blues singer Bobby Rush is 85. Actor Albert Hall (“Ally McBeal,” ”Beloved”) is 82. Country singer Donna Fargo is 78. Lyricist Tim Rice is 75. Actress-dancer Ann Reinking is 70. Actor Jack Scalia is 69. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 63. Actress Mackenzie Phillips (“One Day At A Time”) is 60. Actor Hugh Bonneville (“Downton Abbey”) is 56. Comedian Tommy Davidson (“In Living Color”) is 56. Actor Michael Jai (JY) White is 55. Country singer Chris Cagle is 51. Comedian Tracy Morgan (“30 Rock”) is 51. Actress Ellen Pompeo (pohm-PAY’-oh) (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 50. Actor Orny Adams (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 49. Rapper U-God of Wu-Tang Clan is 49. Rapper Warren G is 49. Actor Walton Goggins (“The Unicorn,” “The Shield”) is 48. Contemporary Christian singer Matt Maher is 45. Singer-guitarist Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World is 44. Rapper Eve is 41. Bassist Chris Joannou (joh-AN’-yoo) of Silverchair is 40. Actress Heather Matarazzo is 37. Country singer Miranda Lambert is 36. Actor Josh Peck (“Drake and Josh”) is 33. Singer Vinz Dery of Nico and Vinz is 29. Actress Zoey Deutch (DOYCH) (“Vampire Academy”) is 25. Actress Kiernan Shipka (“Mad Men”) is 20. Actress Mackenzie Foy (“Twilight”) is 19.