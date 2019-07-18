Nine-year-old child electrocuted to death in swimming pool

The death of a nine-year-old girl in a Sacramento swimming pool is being blamed on a malfunctioning light.

Now, people with older homes are urged to check their pool’s lighting.

The accident happened in a neighborhood called Citrus Heights near Interstate 80 and Antelope Road.

The nine year-old girl died at a local hospital after efforts to revive her by adults and a metro fire crew failed.

Police say a light fixture in the pool was in the process of being repaired.

“The light actually sits inside the water, and it is not sealed on the outside of the pool,” said Deon Nesson, the owner of All Clear Pool and Spa.

Deon Nesson has operated All Clear Pool and Apa in Elk Grove for 30 years.

He says there’s a reason that ground wires for lighting fixtures in pool are a heavy gauge.

“That’s all interconnected to all the electrical of the pool and the actual rebar of the pool,” he said.

But there is a weak spot, where the light is actually connected to the fixture in the pool.

“It’s critical that these lights are always attached properly. The bottom pin should be inserted and have contact to the metal, and the top screw should be inserted all the way,” said Nesson.

Nesson says when there is a short you can actually feel something in the air as you approach the water.

“The first sign of any problem is a little tingle. That would mean that you have a problem in that pool, never touch that fixture, turn off all the power right away,” said Nesson.

Pools that are built or renovated to code have a circuit breaker but are also attached to the ground switches like the ones commonly found in bathroom electrical sockets.

They’re also wired into pool lighting panels as added protection.

They should be checked every month or so. The houses in the neighborhood of the accident were built in the late 50s.

Neighbors say a lot of backyard pools were added on.

Renovations include upgraded pumps which also run by electricity.

“If you’ve got a pool pre-1981, and you don’t know the condition of the electrical, you should have somebody come out and look at all of the electrical, not just the pool light but also the pool pumps,” said Nesson.