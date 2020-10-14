LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NFL is considering moving the 2024 Super Bowl to Las Vegas from New Orleans. There is a conflict with Mardi Gras and the 2024 Super Bowl originally planned for the Crescent City. The NFL’s new 17 game schedule created the date change and the conflict.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
The Raiders have expressed an interest in hosting the 2024 Super Bowl and NFL owners would have to vote on the proposal. Numerous reports have Las Vegas as the front runner for 2024.
Here is the current line-up for Super Bowls:
Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, 2021: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 6, 2022: SoFi Stadium outside of Los Angeles, Calif.
Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 5, 2023: State Farm Stadium in Glendale Ariz.
Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 4, 2024: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in New Orleans, La. (moving to 2025)
Latest Stories on KHON2
- 2 Find A Home: Coco
- ‘Unheard of’: Wild owl rides shotgun as helicopter pilot fights California fire
- Senators grill Amy Coney Barrett during 3rd day of hearings
- NFL considering moving 2024 Super Bowl to Las Vegas
- Prince Lot Hula Festival Promo