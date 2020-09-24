New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square will be virtual this year

NEW YORK (KHON2) — New Year’s Eve festivities in Times Square will be a lot less exciting this year.
Crowds will not be allowed to gather in Times Square, and the ball drop will be virtual.
Organizers say that there will be some small, scaled-back live events that will follow social distancing guidelines.
An in-person audience of the events will be limited to a small group of honorees.
The ball has been lowered every New Year’s Eve since 1907, except in 1942 and 1943 in observance of wartime blackouts.
