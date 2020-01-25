New safety measures for dating app Tinder has some users on the fence

In this photo taken on Thursday, May 16, 2019, passengers look at their smartphones as they ride a bus in Moscow, Russia. Russia’s communications regulator says that Tinder is now required to provide user data to Russian intelligence agencies. The Russian Communications Oversight Agency on Monday, June 3 published a new list of online services operating in Russia that are required to provide user data on demand to Russian authorities, including the FSB security agency. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dating app Tinder is rolling out new safety features.

The big one – a panic button.

Users who feel unsafe during a date can discreetly trigger it, silently alerting authorities to their location. The app will also start verifying users’ photos using facial recognition to confirm they actually look like their pictures.

But some users are on the fence about that new addition.

“I think that’s a good thing as well but that’s a lot…That’s kind of scary, the whole facial recognition thing,” said dating app user Eric Hart.

Users can also let the app know who they’re meeting up with — when and where — by adding it to your timeline.

It’s a feature similar to one that Uber recently rolled out.