New research shows living near water can increase happiness

If you live near the water, new research says you could hold the key to happiness.

Research published in the Journal of Environment Psychology finds being close to a body of water can boost your mental health.

“Blue spaces” such as river, lake or ocean help our minds move into a meditative state which can lower stress levels, heart rates and ultimately increase our sense of happiness.

Experts say this explains why we are willing to pay more for a hotel room with a view and why many towns are located near water.

Living near a body of water not only helps you during the day, but also at night.

The latest research shows people who sleep close to nature often get a better night’s rest.