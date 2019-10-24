New museum offers a slime lake to walk across

Slime, the bedazzled stretchy viral sensation that has spawned its own social media influencers and fans of all ages around the globe, now has a home to call its own.

An immersive, 8,000-square-foot museum dedicated to all things slime opens Friday in New York for a nearly six-month celebration. There’s a sticky lake walk, a slime slingshot, and you might even get slimed.

The brainchild of Karen Robinovitz, Sara Schiller and Toni Ko, the so-called Sloomoo Institute is the latest in Instagram-friendly pop-ups to hit New York and then hit the road to other locales. Why Sloomoo? There’s a thing in the slime community where you replace the vowels in your name with “oo,” so slime = sloomoo.

The idea, its backers say, is simple: To spread joy and slime’s powers of rejuvenation and relaxation.

There’s also a glow-in-the-dark cove and an ASMR tunnel for slime’s visual and auditory experience, further ballyhooing the restful and spine-tingly autonomous sensory meridian response that has exploded in videos on YouTube.

“The social media aspect of slime has really shown community,” Robinovitz said. “There’s a lot of sensibility in the world that social media can isolate people. What we’ve seen in the slime world is that people are coming together.”

There are slime conventions, online shops for supplies and meet-and-greets with top influencers that draw thousands of fans at a time.

Nichole Jackylne, 23, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a top slimer enlisted by the Sloomoo Institute. She’s been on YouTube since 2013, taking on fashion and other content before she hit on slime nearly three years ago.

“I never thought I would be at a slime museum in New York City, in this beautiful city. I’m from a very small town in Michigan, so I never thought I would be winding up in this store front window at a slime museum,” said Jacklyne.

Jackylne brings in between $5,000 and $10,000 a month from merch and slime-making supplies she sells at slimebyjackylne.com.

That doesn’t take into account her YouTube ad income and partnerships. She has nearly a million followers on YouTube.

Not exclusively solid or liquid, slime is generally made _ to the bane of some germophobe and neatnick parents _ by mixing the mineral-based cleaning product Borax, glue and water, along with liquid scents, coloring and “toppings” that are all the rage, including tiny toys and not-environmentally friendly metallic glitter and sequins.

Some variations are made with clay.

The varieties and scents are endless. Noting glitter and other eco-foes were deliberately left out of Sloomoo’s slime, Schiller showed off varieties that pull like weightless clouds (fake snow is mixed in), crunch because of plastic beads or shine with a high gloss and a tough pull.

Hand wipes are liberally distributed throughout Sloomoo with the plea that people use them before and after touching the huge bowls of slime placed along a walking route.

They’ll be changing the slime throughout each day.

The Pièce de résistance? A slime lake that you can take off your shoes and walk through.

$38 is the base ticket price at Sloomoo, and it will cost you an extra $30 if you want to get slimed by the yet-finished slime machine.