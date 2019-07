It’s a new feature that will soon be coming to the iPhone.

By saying, “Hey siri, I’m getting pulled over” your phone will automatically pause any music, turn on the “Do not disturb” mode, and start recording with the front facing camera.

It will also send a text message to a chosen contact alerting them that you’ve been pulled over.

The shortcut was designed to be used as a civilian equivalent to officer’s body cams.

The creator says it can be modified to fit any iPhone user’s specific needs.