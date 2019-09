You can now add a little boo to your breakfast with these festive morning treats.

Pop Tarts is gearing up for the “spookiest” day of the year with their Halloween themed pastries.

Indulge in this chocolate fudge flavored breakfast frosted with a terrifyingly tasty jack- o- lantern.

Ghouls and goblins looking for the perfect Halloween treat can find these seasonal Pop Tarts for a limited time at Target.