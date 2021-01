File – A rental sign is posted in front of an apartment complex Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

WASHINGTON (KHON2) — Sen. Brian Schatz announced on Wednesday, Jan. 20, that a new executive order from President Joe Biden extends the federal eviction moratorium until the end of March, 2021.

The order also extends the moratoriums on foreclosures of federally guaranteed mortgages until the same date, according to Sen. Schatz.

“These extensions will stop evictions for thousands of Hawai‘i residents who are struggling to make their mortgage or their rent. For renters, this new order will allow the millions of dollars in emergency rental assistance for Hawai‘i included in the latest COVID-19 relief bill to begin to be distributed.” Sen. Brian Schatz

Click here to view a full resource guide with eligibility information for homeowners and renters.