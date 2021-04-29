Nevada’s gaming industry aided by vaccinations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Vaccinations are helping the gaming industry in Nevada. According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, March 2021 has seen a monthly high that hasn’t been seen since February 2020.

With the U.S. vaccination rate continuing to climb, the state is seeing more folks hitting casinos as people feel safer to travel.

While people in Nevada are happy to see more business, they remain skeptical to see if the increase will last.