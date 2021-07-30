Nevada trooper dies after being hit by part-time Hawaii resident in freeway chase

In this undated photo provided by the Nevada Highway Patrol shows Trooper Micah May. May, 46, died Thursday, July 29,2021, after he was struck and critically injured by a vehicle while deploying spike strips Tuesday to stop a chase on a busy freeway near the Las Vegas Strip. (Nevada Highway Patrol via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper has died after he was struck and critically injured on a Las Vegas freeway by a vehicle that authorities say was driven by an armed carjacking suspect.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said 46-year-old Micah May died Thursday. May had been hospitalized since Tuesday after he was struck while deploying a tire-deflating device.

The driver was shot and killed by law enforcement officers on Interstate 15. He has been identified as Douglas Claiborne, a convicted felon from Hawaii.