Nevada trooper dies after being hit by part-time Hawaii resident in freeway chase

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper has died after he was struck and critically injured on a Las Vegas freeway by a vehicle that authorities say was driven by an armed carjacking suspect.
Gov. Steve Sisolak said 46-year-old Micah May died Thursday. May had been hospitalized since Tuesday after he was struck while deploying a tire-deflating device.
The driver was shot and killed by law enforcement officers on Interstate 15. He has been identified as Douglas Claiborne, a convicted felon from Hawaii.