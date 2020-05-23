Nevada governor sets target date for phase 2 of reopening, which includes gaming industry

Nevada Governor Sisolak announced that he would hold a news conference Tuesday, May 26 to discuss the next phase in the state’s reopening plan, KLAS reported Friday, May 22. The state has been in Phase 1 for two weeks.
The Nevada Gaming Control Board will, along with state and local health and safety officers, hold an informational workshop on Tuesday, May 26. Officers will discuss the COVID-19 response in resorts.
Gov. Sisolak said that pending evaluation of trends in COVID-19 data as well as the Gaming Board’s meeting, he has set a target reopening date of June 4 for the gaming industry.
Gaming properties are required to submit reopening plans to the Board seven days prior to reopening.
Gov. Sisolak stressed that the priority must be to protect Nevada residents “while allowing the gaming industry to flourish through strict regulation.”