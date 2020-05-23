Nevada governor sets target date for phase 2 of reopening, which includes gaming industry

FILE – In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, fireworks for New Year’s Eve erupt over the Strip in Las Vegas. Regulators say Nevada’s largest casinos reaped more than $2 billion from gambling, room rentals, food and beverage sales, and other customer offerings during the 2019 fiscal year. The Nevada Gaming Control Board annual “gaming abstract” issued Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, looked at financial information from 290 casinos grossing $1 million or more from gambling during the 12-month span ending last June 30. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

Nevada Governor Sisolak announced that he would hold a news conference Tuesday, May 26 to discuss the next phase in the state’s reopening plan, KLAS reported Friday, May 22. The state has been in Phase 1 for two weeks.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, I wanted to announce to all Nevadans that I will be holding a press conference on Tuesday, May 26, to discuss the next phase in Nevada’s reopening plan. As long as our data stays consistent, I expect to announce a Phase 2 date for reopening. pic.twitter.com/PzOW3nezWr — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 22, 2020

The Nevada Gaming Control Board will, along with state and local health and safety officers, hold an informational workshop on Tuesday, May 26. Officers will discuss the COVID-19 response in resorts.

Gov. Sisolak said that pending evaluation of trends in COVID-19 data as well as the Gaming Board’s meeting, he has set a target reopening date of June 4 for the gaming industry.

Gaming properties are required to submit reopening plans to the Board seven days prior to reopening.

Gov. Sisolak stressed that the priority must be to protect Nevada residents “while allowing the gaming industry to flourish through strict regulation.”