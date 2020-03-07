Netflix to remake ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ into an animation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Netflix is remaking ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.’

The streaming platform is creating two animated series based on the 1964 novel. Oscar-winner Taika Waititi will write, direct and executive produce both projects.

The first is a series based on the world and characters in the book, and the second is focused on the Oompa-Loompas featured in the novel.

The production company says they are overjoyed that Waititi is heading the project.

“In the words of Willy Wonka himself – we are ‘Delighted! Charmed! Overjoyed!’ with Taika’s appointment on this project. There is something undeniably Wonka-esque about Taika’s creative flair and inimitable sense of humor and we cannot think of anyone more perfectly suited to leading the creative charge on these first of their kind, feature quality Netflix shows,” added Gideon Simeloff, Commercial and Entertainment Director, Roald Dahl Story Company.

Waititi won an academy award in 2020 for “Jojo Rabbit” and previously directed “Thor: Ragnarok.”

Waititi signing on to these two series marks the beginning of an extensive partnership between Netflix and The Roald Dahl Story Company, which will reimagine many of the beloved stories of Roald Dahl, including Matilda, The BFG, The Twits, and others.

The BFG, Matilda, The Twits, and a host of other iconic Roald Dahl stories will soon join “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “The Oompa-Loompas” as Netflix becomes the home of the first-of-its-kind slate of animation extending across the Roald Dahl story universe.