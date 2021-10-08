Netflix hit ‘Squid Game’ has viewers asking, ‘How much is 45.6 billion won?’

(KTVI) — A South Korean survival thriller on Netflix has captivated millions of viewers thanks to a clever if outlandish plot about inequality and the risks desperate people are willing to take to escape financial ruin.

“Squid Game” also has viewers Googling, “How much is 45.6 billion won?”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The nine-part series, which arrived on the streaming platform on Sept. 17, follows 456 people in dire straits who have agreed to play a series of childhood games for a chance to win just that amount.

Won is the official currency of South Korea and comes as coins or paper banknotes. The modern notes feature famed people in Korean history on the front and artwork on the reverse side.

This photo illustration shows a selection of North Korean currency bank notes issued by Pyongyang, displayed in Seoul on Jan. 4, 2018. (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

Since 1 Korean won is equal to 0.00084 USD (that’s 84 hundred-thousandths of a dollar), that means 45,600,000,000 won is $38,460,271.20 USD.

From “House of Cards,” “Bridgerton,” “Queen’s Gambit,” to “Stranger Things,” streaming giant Netflix is renowned for producing or distributing shows that become the subject of watercooler discussion across the world.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said “it’s a very good chance” that “Squid Game,” produced by Siren Pictures Inc., is “going to be our biggest show ever.”

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

According to Flix Patrol, the international thriller is currently the most popular television show on Netflix. It’s ranked No. 1 in the United States and nearly all countries since the start of the month.