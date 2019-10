The streaming service says it’s focused on preventing customers from sharing accounts.

Its chief product officer says they’re still looking for ways to make that happen.

Right now the cost of a basic plan is $8.99 per month, which allows a user to stream on a single screen at a time.

Other slightly more expensive plans allow users to watch on additional screens.

According to a survey done for CNBC, nearly 10 percent of Netflix users don’t pay for the Netflix accounts they use.