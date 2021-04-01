Netflix April 2021: Everything coming and going

(NEXSTAR) – The IRS announced Thursday that it will be recalculating the taxes Americans paid on unemployment benefits to make sure those who filed before the American Rescue Plan was signed into law don't miss out on a key provision in the bill.

Along with a third round of $1,400 stimulus checks, the sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill changed how taxes are levied on unemployment compensation to give people earning less than $150,000 a break on the federal unemployment dollars they received in 2020. Eligible taxpayers who are married filing jointly can exclude up to $20,400 in unemployment benefits from their taxable income, $10,200 for all other taxpayers.