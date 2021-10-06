Nelly’s rundown Missouri mansion has finally sold

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Nelly is now the former owner of a mansion in Wildwood, Missouri.

The home on Hidden Valley Drive is now listed as “just sold” instead of “pending,” and its new owner has quite a bit of work on their hands.

The house was listed for $599,000, but the real estate agency, Keller Williams Realty STL, said the house sold within days of going on the market in February, receiving 52 offers.

It’s unclear what the negotiated price was, but the new owner will likely have to spend thousands of dollars before anyone can live in the home. The home was rundown and had several incomplete projects.

The musician’s publicist said the house sold for over the asking price.

The exact closing date is also unclear, but Patricia Shannon, the listing agent, told KTVI in May that it took longer to close because it was a short sale.

Bankrate.com says a short sale is when the lender agrees to accept a mortgage payoff amount less than what is owed in order to facilitate a sale of the property by a financially distressed owner.

Nelly, originally from St. Louis, bought the house in 2002 and it was listed for $2.5 million at the time. He apparently planned to buy the place and then flip it with a “contractor friend,” TMZ noted. Those plans don’t appear to have worked out.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house was burglarized in 2009. It’s uncertain what exactly was stolen.

Here is home surveillance of the break-in. You can also find a photo gallery of the surveillance and police on the scene.