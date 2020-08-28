Nature’s Menu dog food recalled over salmonella concerns

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Attention dog owners, a dog food is being recalled over concerns it may have salmonella.

Nature’s Menu Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken and Quail was recalled on Aug. 24 due to a potential salmonella contamination.

The dog food was sold at stores nationwide.

There are no reports of dogs getting sick so far, but a sample of the product has tested positive for salmonella.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recalled products can be identified with the serial numbers UPC 7015514363 and UPC 7015514365.

The product comes in a 3-pound bag with the following lot codes:

TE1 20/April /2020, TE1 21/April/2020, TE1 22/April/2020, TE2 20/April /2020, TE2 21/April/2020,

TE2 22/April/2020, TE3 20/April/2020, TE3 21/April/2020, TE3 22/April/2020.

The product also comes in a 13.5-pound bag with the following lot codes:

TB1 20/April /2020, TB1 21/April/2020, TB1 22/April/2020, TB2 20/April /2020, TB2 21/April/2020,

TB2 22/April/2020, TB3 20/April/2020, TB3 21/April/2020, TB3 22/April/2020

Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain.

If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

For more information on the recall, visit the FDA’s website here.

