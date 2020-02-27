NASA is looking for astronauts

NASA is accepting applications for its newest class of astronauts. Requirements include US citizenship and a master’s degree in a STEM field. Candidates will also have to pass a long-duration spaceflight physical.

Those selected will one day board the International Space Station, or potentially ride in the new Orion spacecraft. It is a pretty competitive process.

Stan Love, astronaut: “My odds were only 100 to 1. Our last class was a class of 12 selected from a pool of 18,000 applications, so their odds were 1000 to one.”

The next class will include about 20 trainees. The enrollment period runs through March 31st.