Multiple people shot, including officer at Knoxville, TN high school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (NewsNation Now) — Multiple people, including a police officer, have been shot at Austin-East Magnet High School Monday afternoon, the Knoxville Police Department says.

Authorities say the investigation and scene are active at this time, and ask people to avoid the area.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

KPD reports the baseball field behind the high school is where parents can go to pick up their children.

NewsNation affiliate WATE is on the scene; check back for updates on this developing story.

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021

NewsNation affiliate WATE contributed to this report