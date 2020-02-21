Mother of missing Idaho children arrested in Hawaii

FILE – This combination photo of undated file photos, released by National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, show missing children Joshua “JJ” Vallow, left, and Tylee Ryan. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children via AP, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2)–Kauai police arrested 46-year-old Lori Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell. She was taken into custody at 2:30 p.m. Thursday and has been charged with multiple counts linked to the disappearance of her two children in Idaho.

Lori Vallow is now in custody on Kauai under a warrant issued by Madison County, Idaho in connection with the disappearance of her two children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow.

The kids have been missing since September.

Vallow and her new husband, Chad Daybell, were first spotted vacationing on Kauai without the kids in December.

On Jan. 25, Kauai police presented Vallow with a court order to produce both children to authorities in Madison County.

The following day, KPD searched Vallow’s rental car and the condo she was staying at in Princeville.

The news of Vallow’s arrest has JJ Vallow’s grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock, elated.

“Very, very, very happy! Joy, joy–relieved. Our family is elated, hooping and hollerring. We knew it was coming. We just didn’t know when. I know they put so much work into this, they worked the holidays, but I know the public doesn’t think they have, but we’ve been working with them. And we know what was going on, well what they could tell us.”

“There’s still more work to do. We’ll never give up trying to find J.J. and Tylee. That won’t end,” said Kay and Larry Woodcock.

At this point, police are still looking for both children. Vallow is scheduled to be in court Friday.

Lori Vallow’s mug shot. Courtesy Kauai Police Dept.

“She can, at that point, choose to be represented by counsel and either waive that extradition hearing or choose to proceed with the extradition hearing if she wants a hearing,” said Kauai Prosecutor Justin Kollar.

Vallow has been charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children. She was also charged with resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court.

In a statement, Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck said “first of all, we wish to thank the public for the massive outpouring of concern regarding this case. We also want to thank everyone for their patience while investigators worked diligently to comprehensively gather everything they needed in order to obtain this arrest warrant.”

If Vallow is extradited to Idaho, she will face criminal charges there. She is being held on $5 million bail.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: