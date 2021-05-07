Most popular baby names of 2020

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Social Security Administration (SSA) released a list of America’s most popular baby names for 2020, and the top three names for both boys and girls remained the same for the second year in a row.

The top three names for girls in 2020 were Olivia, Emma and Ava, while the top three names for boys in 2020 were Liam, Noah and Oliver.

Officials report that only two names changed out of both Top 10 lists combined; the names Henry and Alexander knocked Mason and Ethan off of the list.

Below is a list of the top 10 boys and girls names for 2020:

Boys Liam Noah Oliver Elijah William James Benjamin Lucas Henry Alexander Girls Olivia Emma Ava Charlotte Sophia Amelia Isabella Mia Evelyn Harper

The top five fastest-rising boys names in 2020 were Zyair, Jaxtyn, Jakobe, Kylo and Aziel, while the top five fastest-rising girls names in 2020 were Avayah, Denisse, Jianna, Capri and Rosalia.

The SSA says the name Henry has not been on the Top 10 list since 1910. Authorities began officially compiling the baby name list in 1997, though names date back to 1880.

SSA officials tabulate popular baby names after parents supply the name while applying for their child’s Social Security card.

The public is invited to view all of the top baby names of 2020 by clicking here. Hawaii’s most popular baby names for 2020 will be available on Thursday, May 13, 2021.