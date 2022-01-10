More salad products recalled due to listeria risk

(WJW) – Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is adding more products to its voluntary recall of packaged salads linked to a listeria outbreak.

Dole issued a recall in December after two people died and 16 people were infected with listeria linked to its salads.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people as well as others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can also cause pregnant women to have miscarriages and stillbirths.

Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. About 1,600 people contract listeriosis each year, and about 260 die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The expanded recall includes all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads containing iceberg lettuce that was processed at its Springfield, Ohio, and Soledad, California, production facilities.

Equipment used to harvest iceberg lettuce tested positive for listeria, according to Dole.

No illnesses have been reported with the new recall, but people who have any of the products are urged to throw them out immediately.

The recalled products were sold in more than two dozen states and have a “Best if Used By” date between Dec. 22, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2022.

Below is the full list of recalled products.

LISTING OF PRODUCTS SUBJECT TO SOLEDAD RECALL

Product Description UPC Code Dole 10oz Very Veggie 0-71430-01008-2 Dole 11oz Greener Selection 0-71430-00965-9 Dole 12oz American 0-71430-00933-8 Dole 12oz Garden Salad / Salade Du Jardin 0-71430-01135-5 Dole 13.25oz Country Ranch Kit 0-71430-01730-2 Dole 13oz Southwest Kit 0-71430-01701-2 Dole 16oz Value Size Shredded Lettuce 0-71430-84616-2 Dole 24oz Value Size Garden Salad 0-71430-01136-2 Dole 3lb Garden Salad 0-71430-01138-6 Dole 5.8 oz Chicken Club BLT Salad Bowl 0-71430-00123-3 Dole 6.05 oz Avocado Ranch Salad with Chicken Bowl 0-71430-00125-7 Dole 6.25 oz Backyard BBQ Salad with Chicken Bowl 0-71430-00124-0 Dole 6.25 oz Santa Fe Style Salad Bowl 0-71430-00118-9 Dole 7.25 oz Turkey & Bacon Country Cobb Salad Bowl 0-71430-00120-2 Dole 7.65oz Café Chef Salad Bowl 0-71430-00115-8 Dole 8oz Shredded Lettuce 0-71430-01065-5 Dole 9.1oz Peppercorn Ranch Chopped Kit 0-71430-00093-9 Dole 9.8oz Chopped Teriyaki Pineapple Kit 0-71430-00100-4 HEB 12oz American Salad 0-41220-35500-6 HEB 8oz Shredded Lettuce 0-41220-35521-1 HEB 9.5oz Premium Ranch Kit 0-41220791569-0 Marketside 7.45 oz Premium Avocado Ranch Bowl 6-81131-37735-5 Marketside 11.75 oz Multi-Serve Southwestern Style Salad Bowl 6-81131-42361-8 Marketside 12oz Classic Salad 6-81131-32894-4 Marketside 12oz Crisp Greens 6-81131-35503-2 Marketside 1lb Shredded Lettuce 6-81131-53209-9 Marketside 24oz Classic Salad 6-81131-32895-1 Marketside 6.35 oz Santa Fe Style Bowl 6-81131-42363-2 Marketside 6.81 oz BLT Salad Bowl 6-81131-37736-2 Marketside 7.25 oz Chef Salad Bowl 6-81131-35506-3 Marketside 7.25 oz Cobb Salad Bowl 6-81131-35507-0 Marketside 8oz Shredded Lettuce 6-81131-32896-8 Presidents Choice 12.25oz Ranch Kit / Le Choix du President Ranch Kit de Salade 0-60383-00493-4 President’s Choice 12oz Garden Salad / Le Choix du President Salade Jardiniere 0-60383-22268-0 President’s Choice 13oz Sesame Ginger Kit / Le Choix du President Sesame et Gingembre 0-60383-02320-1 President’s Choice 13oz Southwest Salad Kit / Le Choix du President Sud-Ouest 0-60383-02319-5

LISTING OF PRODUCTS SUBJECT TO SPRINGFIELD RECALL

Product Description UPC Code Dole 10 oz Very Veggie / Ranache de Legumes 0-71430-01008-2 Dole 11 oz Greener Selection / Selection de Verdure 0-71430-00965-9 Dole 12 oz American / Melange Americain 0-71430-00933-8 Dole 12 oz Garden Salad / Salade du Jardin 0-71430-01135-5 Dole 13 oz Asian Island Crunch / Croustillante Des Iles Asiatiques 0-71430-01721-0 Dole 13 oz Southwest Salad Kit 0-71430-01701-2 Dole 13 oz Southwest Salad Kit / Salade du Sud-ouest 0-71430-01711-1 Dole 13.25 Country Ranch Kit 0-71430-01730-2 Dole 16 oz Shredded Lettuce 0-71430-84616-2 Dole 2 lb Garden Salad 0-71430-01137-9 Dole 24 oz Value Size Garden Salad 0-71430-01136-2 Dole 8 oz Shredded Lettuce 0-71430-01065-5 Dole 9.1 oz Peppercorn Ranch / Ranch et Poivre 0-71430-00098-4 Dole 9.1 oz Peppercorn Ranch Chopped Kit 0-71430-00093-9 Dole 9.8 oz Chopped Teriyaki Pineapple Kit 0-71430-00100-4 Dole 9.8 oz Chopped Teriyaki Pineapple Kit / Teriyaki A L’ananas 0-71430-00182-0 Kroger 12 oz American Blend 0-11110-91041-7 Kroger 12 oz Classic Garden 0-11110-91036-3 Kroger 12 oz Veggie Blend 0-11110-91048-6 Kroger 24 oz Classic Garden 0-11110-91037-0 Kroger 8oz. Shredded Iceberg Lettuce 0-11110-91613-6 Little Salad Bar 10 oz Caesar Salad Kit 4099100 087000 Little Salad Bar 10.65 oz. Chopped Caesar Kit 4099100263923 Little Salad Bar 12 oz Garden Salad 4099100082982 Little Salad Bar 8 oz Shredded Lettuce 4099100087963 Little Salad Bar 9 oz Italian Salad 4099100083194 Marketside 12 oz Classic Iceberg Salad 6-81131-32894-4 Marketside 12 oz Crisp Greens 6-81131-35503-2 Marketside 16 oz Shredded Lettuce 6-81131-53209-9 Marketside 24 oz Classic Iceberg Salad 6-81131-32895-1 Marketside 8 oz Shredded Lettuce 6-81131-32896-8 Presidents Choice 12 oz Garden Salad / Le Choix du President Salade Jardiniere 0-60383-22268-0 Presidents Choice 12 oz Mixed Greens / Le Choix du President Melange de Legumes- Feuilles 0-60383-00188-9 Presidents Choice 12.25 oz Ranch Kit / Le Choix du President Ranch Kit de Salade 0-60383-00493-4 Presidents Choice 13 oz. Sesame Ginger Kit / Le Choix du President Sesame et Gingembre 0-60383-02320-1 Presidents Choice 13 oz. Southwest Salad Kit / Le Choix du President Sud-Ouest 0-60383-02319-5

If you have questions about the recall, contact the Dole Consumer Response Center at 1-800-356-3111, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.