More benefits identified in the Mediterranean Diet

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been considered one of the healthiest lifestyles in the world, and now researchers have identified more benefits of the Mediterranean Diet.
It’s a plant-based diet rich in fruits, veggies, grains, nuts, and seeds — and a new study found that eating the Mediterranean Diet for just one year — improved brain function.
They say the diet stopped the production of inflammatory chemicals that can affect memory, and even can prevent the development of diseases like diabetes and cancer.
