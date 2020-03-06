More benefits identified in the Mediterranean Diet

NETANYA, ISRAEL – FEBRUARY 22: A meal of fried sardines with tehina sauce, fresh pita, a cucumber and tomato salad, olives and pickles is served in a restaurant in the local produce market February 22, 2006 in Netanya in central Israel. Fish, which the American Heart Association says have important health benefits, is a regular feature on regional menus. The Mediterranean diet, a term used to broadly describe the eating habits of the people of the area, is widely believed to be responsible for the low rates of chronic heart disease in the populations of the 16 countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea. (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been considered one of the healthiest lifestyles in the world, and now researchers have identified more benefits of the Mediterranean Diet.

It’s a plant-based diet rich in fruits, veggies, grains, nuts, and seeds — and a new study found that eating the Mediterranean Diet for just one year — improved brain function.

They say the diet stopped the production of inflammatory chemicals that can affect memory, and even can prevent the development of diseases like diabetes and cancer.