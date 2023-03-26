A new Facebook security program has been causing account issues, some users say. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was arrested after she allegedly shot and killed a man on Facebook Live in Mississippi on Saturday.

Officials with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said deputies responded to a domestic violence call in Columbus shortly before 8 a.m.

They found that a 28-year-old man, who lived at the home, had died from a single gunshot wound.

According to LCSO officials, the victim and 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown were in an argument that turned physical. Brown then allegedly shot the victim, which officials said was captured on Facebook Live.

They said evidence was found at the scene, including a handgun.

Authorities confirmed the man was Brown’s husband, who was trying to leave the home.

Brown was arrested and charged with murder. She was booked into the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.

A bond wasn’t set for Brown Saturday.

“There was a history of domestic violence between Brown and the victim. This was a tragic and senseless murder, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim. Fortunately, Brown is in custody, and we look forward to the criminal justice system holding her accountable,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.