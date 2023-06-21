(NewsNation) — The U.S. Coast Guard is stressing the search for a missing submersible remains a search and rescue mission despite concerns over dwindling oxygen supplies for the five passengers aboard.

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, the Coast Guard said they have exponentially expanded the search area. The surface search now covers an area two times the size of Connecticut and the underwater search area extends two and a half miles deep.

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. James Frederick said the search is now focused on an area where Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises. The noises are being analyzed by a team of Navy experts to determine if they are biological or man-made.

On Tuesday, a Canadian aircraft searching for the missing Titan submersible detected “underwater noises” from the vicinity of the location the crew was touring the wreck site of the Titanic ocean liner.

The crew searching for the sub heard noises every 30 minutes and again four hours later after additional sonar devices were deployed, The Independent reported. The Coast Guard declined to confirm the thirty-minute interval report but reiterated the noises are being analyzed and used to inform the search.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday that they’re continuing to search and work closely with the U.S. Navy experts for further analysis. They also clarified that they have not made any statements regarding underwater “banging or tapping,” contrary to some reports.

“I want to reiterate this is a very complex search and the unified team is working around the clock to bring all available expertise and assets to bear as quickly as possible in an effort to solve this very complex problem,” Frederick said.

The primary search area is vast, 900 miles east off the coast of Cape Cod, 400 miles south of Newfoundland, Canada, where the crew launched its research expedition last Friday.

U.S. and Canadian military planes and boats are working together in the search. An underwater robot has also started searching in the area of the Titanic wreckage.

“We will do everything in our power to effect a rescue,” Frederick said.

The U.S. Navy is sending its “flyaway deep ocean salvage system” in case the submersible is found and needs a lift out of the water.

However, locating and recovering the Titan, if possible for rescue crews, will pose a complex and time-consuming mission due to the great depth of water involved.

Tuesday night, Three C-17 aircraft from the U.S. Air Force arrived from Buffalo, New York to St. John’s carrying “rescue-related cargo.”

As of Tuesday, search crews had covered more than 10,000 square miles.

Among the passengers of the submersible, called the Titan, is Hamish Harding, a 58-year-old British businessman. Harding lives in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, according to Action Aviation, a company for which Harding serves as chairman.

The CEO and founder of OceanGate Expeditions, Stockton Rush, is also among the passengers, along with Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman. The fifth person is believed to be Paul-Henry Nargelot, the submersible’s pilot.

Meanwhile, more details continue to come to light about safety warnings made directly to OceanGate leading up to the Titan going missing. There were concerns raised about dangers when the vessel reached extreme depths dating back to 2018.