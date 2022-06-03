MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee County Zoo has a new giraffe calf.

The female was born on May 27. This is the mom, Marlee’s, third calf. Her most recent calf, Maya, was born in 2018 and is part of the zoo’s current herd.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The day after the most recent calf was born, veterinarians recorded her weight of 164 pounds and a height of about six feet tall.

In the wild, giraffes are found throughout the savannas of Africa.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

According to the zoo, their numbers are in rapid decline.