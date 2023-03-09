PINE BROOK, N.J. (WXIN) – More than 3 million animal figure toys are being recalled after two children died after playing with them.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves all Calico Critters Animal Figures and Sets sold with bottle and pacifier accessories at Walmart, Meijer, and other stores. The toys were sold nationwide and online from January 2000 through December 2021.

The recall was initiated after Epoch Everlasting Play LLC learned about three incidents, including two deaths, involving the pacifier accessory. One fatality involved a 9-month-old Japanese child in 2015, while another happened in New Mexico in 2018.

According to a SaferProducts.gov report, the New Mexico case involved a 2-year-old girl who initially was thought to have choked on a piece of food. However, during an autopsy, the pacifier accessory was found in the child’s bronchus. The toy was part of the Yellow Labrador Twins set within the toy line.

(Photo: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The recalled figures have the following item numbers printed on the bottom of the packaging. The bottle accessories were sold in yellow, pink, blue and orange colors. The CPSC said one style of the bottle has two yellow handles. The pacifier accessories were sold in yellow, orange, pink, dark pink, blue and teal colors.

Anyone with the recalled animal figures should take the bottle and pacifier accessories away from children. They should take a photo of the accessory and send the photo and confirmation that the toys have been destroyed to Epoch Everlasting Play LLC to get a free replacement accessory.