(AP) — A collection of Michael Jordan memorabilia is at auction including a pair of sneakers featured in The Last Dance documentary and a signed rookie card expected to fetch seven figures.

Christie’s in New York is showing the collection of six items that are in an online-only sale running through June 14th.

The items include a pair of game-worn Player Exclusive Air Jordan Low XIII sneakers which Jordan wore in his second to last game for the Chicago Bulls and appeared in The Last Dance documentary.

Also available is a signed 1986 rookie card estimated at $2 million to $3 million.